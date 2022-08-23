Dog River rebuilt: Corner Gas LEGO set submitted for support

A LEGO creator is hopeful their brick version of the Corner Gas set can reach 10,000 votes and be considered for production.

The Saskatchewan-inspired set was submitted to LEGO Ideas by user CaliforniaClipper987 on Aug. 19 and depicts two iconic Dog River locations from the CTV sitcom: the Ruby cafe and the gas station operated by Brent Leroy (Brent Butt).

The set also includes minifigures of the show’s entire main cast and several vehicles like the Dog River police car.

“I've watched it with my parents ever since I was little,” CaliforniaClipper987’s submission reads. “I hope this will become a set, and I think it could, because the TV show was so popular in Canada, England, and now more so than ever America, now that it has come to streaming services along with the animated sequel.”

According to the submission, the set has 2,997 pieces, three below the limit of 3,000. It was created by the user during summer 2022.

Corner Gas ran for six seasons on CTV between 2004 and 2009, along with Corner Gas: The Movie in 2014.

The actual set of the cafe and gas station built for the show in Roleau, Sask. was demolished in 2016. The show had a cartoon revival in Corner Gas: Animated between 2018 and 2021.

A previous Corner Gas-inspired submission was attempted in 2019 but did not reach the required level of support.

LEGO Ideas gives creators the opportunity to submit their suggestions for potential future products.