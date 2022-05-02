Dog running on Highway 401 saved by Good Samaritan

A dog was rescued from Highway 401 on Sunday morning, thanks to a driver who saw him along the shoulder of the road.

Diana Goncalves said the pup was running against traffic in the westbound lanes near Guelph Line around 8:30 a.m.

She told CTV News that she got off at the next exit and then circled back to the highway to see if she could help the lost dog.

By the time she arrived, a worker with the Ministry of Transportation was on scene, trying unsuccessfully to coax the dog out of a ditch.

"The dog was just growling at him and he was really scared. I just went up to the dog and said: 'Do you want a treat?' I came and opened up my car door and the dog jumped in so fast."

Goncalves said the pup appeared to be in good health and looked like she was well taken care of.

An OPP officer arrived and took the dog to a Cambridge shelter.

They posted a photo of the animal to the OPP Twitter account saying "she is waiting for her best friend to come pick her up."

No update has been shared about the dog’s whereabouts.