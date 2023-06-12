Dog sets record for longest stay at North Bay Humane Society

Max, a five-year-old lab-shepherd mix, has been a resident of North Bay Humane Society since September 2022, more than nine months, which is a record for the shelter.

"It’s really frustrating for staff and for Max as well, because he is a fantastic dog,” said shelter manager Janet Bredin.

Bredin told CTV News Max has been cleared for adoption and that there has been interest in him at times.

"There’s been interest, but finding that specific home that we know is going to work is very difficult," she said.

"He’s very easygoing, very outgoing, very energetic, loves meeting new people."

When it comes to interacting with other animals, Bredin said he is good with most dogs, but not cats.

"He is very vocal and dominant. He has a very high prey drive, so we are limited to the homes we can put him in because we need to know everyone is going to be safe," she said.

Bredin said Max has become accustomed to the humane society and is fairly calm and happy most of the time, but she knows there’s better out there for him.

"I think he would very much benefit from a home environment, sleeping on a couch, getting treats, belly rubs, all that fun stuff."

Typically, dogs that have been at the shelter for a long period of time would be sent to other shelters for a fresh start, but due to demand, she said that’s not possible right now.

"Everybody is full, everybody is packed and everybody has a lot of the same situation as Max, where there is long-term residents," Bredin said.

"He’s not a puppy, he’s not a small breed, he’s not something that stands out."

The North Bay Humane Society is encouraging people to meet Max if they think their home might be a good fit.