Dog shot after being abandoned by owner in B.C.'s Southern Interior

The B.C. SPCA is caring for a dog that was found suffering gunshot wounds after being abandoned by her owner in a small community in the province's Southern Interior.

The animal welfare organization said Rose and her brother were left alone for more than a week after their owner was evicted from his home in Beaverdell, an unincorporated settlement about an hour's drive from Kelowna.

"The landlord discovered them but waited to see if the owner would come back," Sean Hogan, manager of the Kelowna SPCA branch, said in a news release. "Unfortunately, he never did."

Authorities said a recent storm frightened the dogs, causing them to run into the woods. Rose later returned with serious injuries the SPCA described as "severe, infected, becoming necrotic," including wounds to her face and neck.

"We immediately got her to an emergency veterinary hospital where they made her more comfortable and began attending to her wounds. While they were attending to the wounds they discovered buckshot scattered in them and determined that she had been shot," Hogan said.

The dog has had to undergo multiple surgeries, and may require more, according to the SPCA. In the meantime, she is said to be on pain medications, antibiotics and fluids, while under 24-hour care that involves multiple bandage-changes daily.

Despite everything she's been through, the SPCA described the dog as "loving and affectionate as she can be."

"Everyone at the hospital has fallen in love with her, and cannot believe that after being shot, she is able to trust them to help and take care of her," Hogan said in the release.

The SPCA said it will be a long time before the dog is healthy enough for adoption, but that staff are hopeful she will make a full recovery.