Windsor police say they are investigating after an officer shot and killed a dog while conducting an investigation in the east end of the city.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday officers were in the area of the 2700 block of Lynngrove Court conducting an investigation.

During this time a Windsor police officer fired their weapon at a dog.

The dog was killed as a result of the gunshot.

Police did not say if the dog had been threatening or attacking the officer in any way.

Police say they are investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact them.