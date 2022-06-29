Dog shot, investigators searching for two people: Winnipeg police

Police are looking for two suspects after investigators say a person's dog was shot Tuesday.

Officers were called around 5 p.m. to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for reports of a shooting outside of a home.

Police spoke with a resident who told officers their dog had been shot by two unknown people who ran away from the area.

The dog was taken to a veterinary hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police continue to investigate and if anyone has information they are asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.