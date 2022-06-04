Dog stolen in vehicle theft reunited with owners; one suspect outstanding
Barrie Police say a dog who was stolen in a vehicle theft Saturday has been reunited with his owner while the search for one suspect continues.
According to police, a grey Mazda 3 was stolen shortly before 12:30 from the Hurst Drive and Golden Meadow Road area. The 91-year-old driver was outside of the vehicle when two females stole it.
The elderly man's dog Teddy was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Great news to share from #BarriePolice! Teddy has been located and is being returned to his family for what will be a late dinner. He was actually located in Oro-Medonte near where the car crashed. Now if dogs could only talk, we would have the whole story to share. pic.twitter.com/aqw7krxk26— Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 4, 2022
Police believe that one suspect left the vehicle in Barrie. It was later located around 4 p.m. after crashing in Oro-Medonte. That suspect, who had the dog with her, was arrested by OPP and taken into custody.
The dog was reunited with his owners a short time later.
However, police continue to search for one female suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
