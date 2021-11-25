Dog stolen outside downtown Dollarama located in Scarborough: police

Police say a dog that was stolen outside a downtown dollar store on Wednesday morning has now been reunited with its owners after the pet was located in Scarborough.

According to the dog’s owner Monica Furman, her 12-year-old Chihuahua mix Spencer was tied up outside the Dollarama near Dundas Street West and Dovercourt Road at around 10 a.m.

She said she went inside to shop with her daughter for about five or 10 minutes and when she came back outside, the dog was gone.

"I don't know what the motivation was behind taking him. We just want him back,” she told CP24 on Wednesday.

A photo of the suspect who police believe took the dog was released a short time later and on Thursday morning, police confirmed that the dog had been found in Scarborough.

The exact location in Scarborough was not disclosed.

Police say one suspect is in custody but investigators have not confirmed what, if any, charges will be laid.