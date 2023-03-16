Dog survives 11 days after being abandoned north of Kingston, Ont.
An eastern Ontario man has been charged after a dog was abandoned north of Kingston, Ont. last month.
Rosie, a four-year-old walker hound, was dropped off and left to fend for herself on Feb. 16 around 9 a.m. on Hill Road in Godfrey, Ont., according to police.
"This dog managed to survive the frigid winter temperatures for 11 days before being rescued by a member of the public," OPP said in a news release.
Joel McCulloch, 64, of Westport, has been charged with cruelty to an animal, causing damage or injury to an animal, causing undue stress to an animal and obstructing a peace officer, police said.
He was released from custody and is due in court in Kingston in May.
Police are asking people who want to donate to Rosie's care to contact the Kingston Humane Society.
