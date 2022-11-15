Dog that ran off after Orillia collision returned to owner
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Buster has been found alive and well.
The black and white pooch was located near Cochrane Street in Orillia Tuesday night.
Police had asked the public to keep an eye out him when he went missing following a collision in Orillia Tuesday morning.
The dog's owner posted to social media that he was struck by a truck while walking his dog, Buster, shortly before 7 a.m.
Provincial police say the black and white pooch was last seen in the James and Gill streets area.
Police say the driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act, while the dog's owner was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Buster was wearing a black and silver coat with a leash. His owner noted his dog was unlikely to go to strangers.
