Dog to be euthanized after biting child on Halloween

Ottawa Bylaw says a dog that attacked a child on Halloween will be euthanized.

Bylaw and other first responders were called to a home on Harvest Valley Avenue in Orléans on Sunday on reports of a dog bite.

In a statement, Bylaw and Regulatory Services director Roger Chapman said a child was bitten. Ottawa paramedics described the child's injuries as "traumatic." The child was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital. No other details about the child's condition were made public.

According to Chapman, three charges were issued under the city's animal care and control bylaw:

Failing to ensure dog does not bite or attack without provocation a person or domestic animal

Failing to keep dog on leash and under control

Failing to register dog

Bylaw also issued a muzzle and leashing order, requiring the dog to be muzzled and leashed when outside.

Chapman said the American bulldog is owned by a rescue organization, where it is currently staying as it awaits euthanasia. He added that the name of individual who was charged and the name of the rescue organization were being withheld due to privacy reasons.