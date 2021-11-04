Dog trained in helping survivors reduce stress joins B.C. Burn Fund Centre

A new four-legged staff member is making a difference at B.C.'s Burn Fund Centre by helping survivors and their families with stress.

Benji, a yellow lab, recently completed 20 months of training as an operational stress intervention dog. The three-year-old pup also helps survivors in their healing process with his calming presence.

"They're under a great deal of stress," Burn Fund Centre's Peter Hansen told CTV News Vancouver. "They find great comfort in Benji, being able to just pet him, touch him, even take him for walks."

The Burn Fund Centre offers accommodation for families while survivors undergo medical treatment. There are eight suites available for survivors from around the province at the centre.

Hansen said some guests stay for extended periods of time, with a year being the longest they've had. He's there almost every day with Benji.

"He's trained to recognize people that are under stress," Hansen said. "He recognizes that and on my direction or on his own, will go up and put his chin on your leg."

Hansen said Benji will also do what they call an "up," and put his paws onto a person's lap and will stay there until he's commanded to leave. If someone is particularly distressed or crying, Hansen said Benji will give them kisses "just to distract them away from what they're feeling."

"While in training, it was clear that Benji was destined to become an operational stress intervention dog because of his friendly nature, intelligence and ability to pick up on how his human friends are feeling," said Mike Annan, executive director of VICD Service Dogs, in a news release.

In the future, Benji will also attend camps put on by the Burn Fund for kids and teens.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim