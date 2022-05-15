Dog treats go to the head of the CLASS
Cookie trays are lined with dog-shaped biscuit bones, and paper bags are wrapped in blue ribbons.
For some, baking dog treats has paid off.
The Community Living Association for South Simcoe (CLASS) group has baked and sold their apple-flavoured dog cookies at local markets for 10 years.
CLASS is a not-for-profit organization, and all money earned is shared between CLASS participants and support staff.
The apples are donated by a local orchard, and four local vendors, including Murphy’s Farm Market & Bakery, Sheldon Creek Dairy, Concession Road Artisan Gift Shop and Scrub-a-Dub Doggies, sell the CLASS cookies.
This year, they’ll also be selling their dog cookies at the Tottenham, Beeton & District Chamber of Commerce Home Show & Artisan Market at the Tottenham Community Centre on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
