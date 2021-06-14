Dogs cross border to find new Canadian family

20 American dogs crossed the Canadian border last week to find a new home.

According to Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, the dogs arrived on Thursday at the Animal Centres in Orillia, Ont., and Orangeville, Ont., provincial education and animal centre in Stouffville, Ont., and the Leeds & Grenville Animal Centre in Brockville, Ont.

The K9s will be spayed and neutered, vaccinated, treated for any parasites and microchipped before they're ready to find homes, said the Ontario SPCA.

“In many parts of the United States there is a serious dog overpopulation issue that has left shelters at maximum capacity, as there are more animals than there are adopters,” said Bonnie Bishop, Associate Director and Transfer Team Lead, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

The SPCA said a similar cross-border re-homing mission took place last month, and 16 dogs found new families.