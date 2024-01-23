Dogs dumped on side of road during ice storm in Bradford seek forever homes

The Alliston and District Humane Society (ADHS) hopes to find forever homes for several dogs found dumped on the side of the road in Bradford last month during a freezing rainstorm.

An official with the shelter said four dogs believed to have been from a breeding operation were in terrible physical condition when they were rescued.

The four American Bulldogs required major surgeries, from knee problems to eye surgery to a prolapsed rectum and uterus.

"Imagine walking around with your organs on the outside of your body!" the ADHS stated on its Facebook page in a December 6 post.

Staff quickly got to work to give the dogs a second chance at life, at quite the expense of roughly $10,000 for the surgical care.

Shelter officials hope legislation to crack down on puppy mills is approved to end harmful dog breeding practices.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help cover the costs of the surgeries and care. So far, it has raised over $2,000 of its goal.

More than a month after the dogs were abandoned, the shelter staff says one has been adopted by a family in Alliston, while the other three will soon be available to find their forever homes.

Anyone interested in adopting from the Alliston shelter can fill out an application online.