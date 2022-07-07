Dogs in fatal attack on senior could be euthanized, city says
The fate of three dogs involved in a fatal attack on an 86-year-old woman last month will be decided at a court hearing.
The City of Calgary has launched an application under the Dangerous Dogs Act in connection with the incident that occurred on June 5.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in Capitol Hill at approximately 2 p.m. and soon located the victim, identified later as Betty Williams.
Officials say she was in the back alley doing yard work when three dogs escaped from their yard and attacked her.
Williams sustained serious injuries in the incident and died at the scene.
Bylaw officers seized the three dogs involved in the attack shortly afterwards and have been holding them since the incident.
"The animals continue to be held pending the outcome of the Dangerous Dog Act application," the city said in a release.
"The Dangerous Dogs Act application deals only with the disposition of the dogs and requests that the Court order the dogs involved in the incident to be humanely euthanized."
A hearing date is not immediately known.
-
Here's who's playing Ottawa Bluesfest tonightCountry star Luke Combs will take the stage at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight for a sold-out show.
-
New Indian restaurant bringing some spice to Renfrew food sceneA couple has opened a new Indian restaurant on Burnstown Road in Renfrew, taking over an industrial kitchen from the previous local eatery.
-
Orillia Farmer's Market adds additional Friday stopsAvid market-goers were gifted a treat Friday as the Farmers' Market in the Sunshine City introduced a new limited time offering on Friday night.
-
'Sextortion' warning issued by Fort Saskatchewan RCMPPolice in Fort Saskatchewan are reminding Albertans about a damaging trend on the rise that uses social media to extort nude photos.
-
Environment Canada investigating Sundre tornado as cleanup continuesThursday's tornado south east of Sundre left more than a 1.5 kilometre path of flattened property and trees but no injuries.
-
Pet therapy dog brings smiles to Sudbury's vulnerableThe drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre in Sudbury is a place that offers several support services to the vulnerable and homeless population.
-
Play at Sudbury's Italian Festival promises plenty of laughsA play on Saturday at the 50th Societa Caruso Italian Festival is promising to deliver plenty of laughs.
-
Vancouver Island records 1st monkeypox case, health authority says risk 'very low'Health officials on Vancouver Island have confirmed the first local case of monkeypox, and the first case in B.C. outside the Vancouver Coastal Health region.
-