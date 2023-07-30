'Dogs just bring people together': It's the doggy days of summer at Eau Claire Market
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
If it seemed like everyone and their dog was out Saturday strolling around Eau Claire Market, that's because it was the Day of the Dog.
Organizers say the two-day event is North America's largest festival for dogs.
The free event offers a doggie pool party, corgi races and over 100 exhibitors selling items to feed, groom and celebrate your pet.
If you don't have a dog of your own, no problem – adoptables are available for people who want to participate in puppy yoga.
"You cannot be in a bad mood when you're at an event like this," said Jordan Illingworth. "Everybody is just smiling from ear to ear.
"Dogs just bring people together."
Day of the Dog continues Sunday at Eau Claire until 4 p.m.
