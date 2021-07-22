Dogs ready for forever homes after 1,600 km road trip

After a 1,600 km road trip, four dogs from Northern Ontario will soon be ready for adoption through the Ontario SPCA Midland and District Animal Centre.

The animals arrived in Midland on July 12 through the Second Chance Pet Network in Dryden.

A total of seven dogs were brought in through the pet transfer initiative, and three of them will be adopted through the Ontario SPCA Sudbury and District Animal Centre.

The Ontario SPCA works with partners to deliver resources, food, mobile veterinary services to communities in the far north.

Animal Protection Services, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Transfer Team Lead Arista Wogenstahl said the groups work to address the lack of basic animal wellness services, including spay/ neuter services which are at the root of dog population challenges.

The Ontario SPCA said the four dogs in Midland would be ready for adoption in the coming weeks.

More information on their work in the north is available here.