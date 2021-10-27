Dogs shot and killed in Dysart et al Township, police say
Provincial police are investigating after two dogs were shot and killed in Dysart et al Township, police say.
According to police, the Haliburton Highlands detachment received a report of two missing dogs in the area of Trappers Trail on Friday.
Police say the owners told officers their dogs "came loose from their lead during the evening of October 21 and never returned home," and then shortly after, "gunshots were heard in the area."
Police say the two dogs were found dead after suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say they have "become aware" of social media posts discussing the incident. However, the "person responsible for this has not been positively identified by police."
Anyone with information is asked to call the police or Crime Stoppers.
