iHeartRadio

Dogs take a dip at Lyon's Pool in Guelph


image.jpg

It may be September, but for those in Guelph, it still feels like the dog days of summer.

An annual doggie dip was held at the Lyon's Pool on Monday.

The event marks the last outdoor swim of the season at the public pool.

The swim for the canines comes as Guelph and all of Ontario are under a heat event.

12