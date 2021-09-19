Dogs take over Regina pool to mark end of the season

Gone are the dog days of summer, and four legged friends were the ones to close out the season at Regent Pool on Sunday.

The annual dog swim event welcomes dogs of all sizes to swim before the pool is closed for the winter.

The day is split up by size, keeping like dogs together, and was wrapped up with service dogs.

"I didn't know whether or not my dog could swim. We've been at lakes and stuff but obviously there's like waves and currents so when I heard about it I thought it would be a really cool opportunity to kind of have like a safe space for him to learn and see if he even could swim," said Jullian Crane, who had brought Oakley to his first dog swim.

To her surprise, Oakley can swim and didn't need much teaching, adding the event was a great opportunity to meet other dog people.

Josh Haiworonsky said it was a fun opportunity to get out and enjoy the weather with his dog, Lizzie.

"This is the firsts time she's been in a pool so it's been a little strange for her. She didn't want to jump in at first, but now she seems like she's gotten the hang of it," he said.

The event runs annually, but for some that isn’t frequently enough.

"I think there should be pools that are made just for dogs actually, like a dog park but like a pool," said Danais Lynchuk, Harlow’s mom and first-time attendee.