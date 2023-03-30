Dogwalker claims pups were pepper sprayed during altercation on popular North Vancouver trail

The Hyannus trail system on the Nort Shore is known as a pooch paradise but one dogwalker claims a recent altercation with a hiker turned ugly.

The dogwalker, who didn't want to be named for this story, tells CTV News she was walking on a dog-friendly off-leash trail earlier this month when her pack of dogs crossed paths with an unsuspecting woman.

She says the woman was startled and started screaming, which further excited the dogs. She says the woman then pulled out pepper spray and deployed it the dogs' faces. The dogwalker claims the woman then threatened her and followed her down the trail.

"She was very upset and scared," said Marg Lesage, owner of Dog Zen, the company the dogwalker works for.

Lesage says despite the woman feeling spooked, there's no excuse for what happened.

"This is a designated commercial dog walking trail that we are allowed on with off-leash dogs," said Lesage. "We are allowed six dogs."

The Baden Powell trail within the Hyannus system is one of four designated commercial dog-walking trails in the district.

Kim Dolmage also works for Lesage and says she's noticed tensions rising on the trail recently.

"I mean, it was kind of surprising pepper spray was actually released. It's not the first time it's been used as a threat," she said.

She also says better signage could help trail users avoid future conflicts.

"I do wish there was more signage," said Dolmage. "When people are unhappy with us I actually ask them to use their voice to help us to either try and get us more trails or better signage."

Lesage told CTV News the pandemic puppy boom, combined with a lack of commercial dog-walking areas has resulted in more conflicts in recent years.

"I think they're just so busy that it's difficult to have so many people and dogs in such a small area," said Lesage. "Maybe they can open [trails] up to us a little bit more."

Earlier this year, police arrested a man for an altercation with a commercial dogwalker in North Vancouver's McCartney Creek Park.

The District of North Vancouver told CTV News there are currently no plans in place to expand the commercial dog-walking trail network.

A spokesperson for the North Vancouver RCMP says a file has been opened but details of the incident are unclear.

"In this case, we want to speak with the other person who's involved with this incident just to understand their side of what took place so that we can make a determination if we can do anything further," said Sgt. Peter Devries.

Devries says it's not uncommon for trail users to carry pepper or bear spray as a precaution due to wildlife in the area.

Police advise any trail users who are afraid of dogs to avoid areas that are designated for commercial dog walkers.

The dogs affected by the pepper spray were treated and have fully recovered.