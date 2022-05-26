Doing doughnuts in a parking lot leads to stunt driving charges in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service has charged a suspect with stunt driving following an incident in the early morning hours of May 21 at an Algonquin Boulevard parking lot in Timmins.
Police said the driver was doing 'doughnuts' in the parking lot, which now constitutes stunt driving.
"A Timmins Police Service officer was completing crime abatement patrols when he had occasion to observe the driver of a passenger vehicle driving in such a manner as to purposely lose traction while moving sideways and completing a series of circles at a high rate of speed and while not in complete control of the vehicle," police said in a news release Thursday.
"Significant smoke from the spinning tires and extensive skid marks on the parking lot surface resulted from these actions."
Recent changes to the Highway Traffic Act and expanded the definition of stunt driving and it now includes private property such as parking lots.
The 23-year-old is now charged with stunt driving and has a court date of July 14. Their driver's licence is suspended for 30 days and the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayedA hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking chargesOfficers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.
-
Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug FordProgressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollarsThe federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderersA southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.
-
Canada's premiers want to reform health-care system, asks Ottawa to pick up the phoneWestern Canada's premiers want to reform their health-care systems by expanding services but they say Ottawa first needs to pick up the phone.
-
Two EF-1 tornadoes hit London during weekend thunderstormSaturday’s powerful storm left a lasting impact across Ontario as city crews continue to deal with the damage. Western University’s Northern Tornado Project reported that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in London — and on Friday, Environment Canada confirmed it.
-
Police investigating suspected hate-motivated incident involving armed man at Jewish schoolA 21-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges following a suspected hate-motivated incident at a Jewish school in North York.
-
Design work on City of Regina’s rapid housing initiative underway but completion date delayedThe City of Regina released more details on its rapid housing initiative project, which aims to add longer-term supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness.