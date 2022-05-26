Doing doughnuts in a parking lot leads to stunt driving charges in Timmins

The Timmins Police Service has charged a suspect with stunt driving following an incident in the early morning hours of May 21 at an Algonquin Boulevard parking lot in Timmins.

Police said the driver was doing 'doughnuts' in the parking lot, which now constitutes stunt driving.

"A Timmins Police Service officer was completing crime abatement patrols when he had occasion to observe the driver of a passenger vehicle driving in such a manner as to purposely lose traction while moving sideways and completing a series of circles at a high rate of speed and while not in complete control of the vehicle," police said in a news release Thursday.

"Significant smoke from the spinning tires and extensive skid marks on the parking lot surface resulted from these actions."

Recent changes to the Highway Traffic Act and expanded the definition of stunt driving and it now includes private property such as parking lots.

The 23-year-old is now charged with stunt driving and has a court date of July 14. Their driver's licence is suspended for 30 days and the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.