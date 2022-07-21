Dolegala expected to start in Roughriders' rescheduled Sunday game

The matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Argonauts game that was originally scheduled for Saturday at Mosaic Stadium has been moved to Sunday.

The rescheduling comes after multiple members of the Roughriders organization tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, which has impacted their practice schedule.

Thursday was the first day the Riders took to the field since dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s been a wild couple of days. We expected that Halifax trip to be memorable and it’s been more memorable than I ever expected,” Craig Dickenson, the head coach of the Roughriders, said.

Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds spoke to the media Thursday to address the schedule move.

“We didn’t want to move it but our next best alternative was Sunday. It allows us to keep the ‘Family Day’ theme and obviously has the least amount of impact on us and the Argos,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds noted as of Thursday the Riders had one more positive COVID-19 case which meant the total number of players in protocol is 11. However, with the extra day on the schedule for the team to practice, that means a greater number of players will be out of protocol in time to play. The roster is still to be impacted.

“We got a lot of new faces out there and you’re going to see guys play that haven’t yet this year. But we expect to play well and do what we do. We’re playing to win the game just like we would if we had our ‘so called starters’ out there,” said Dickenson.

Noticeable absent from practice on Thursday was starting Quarterback Cody Fajardo, as well usual backup QB Mason Fine. That meant the sole quarterback taking reps was third stringer Jake Dolegala.

Dickenson said he expects Dolegala to get the start against Toronto, but is not sure if Fajardo or Fine will be the backup.

“We’re confident in Jake. Jake’s a good football player, he’s played a lot of football. He can move this offence and move the ball,” said Dickenson.

Dolegala said he's excited for the opportunity.

“It’s kind of a dream right? To start at freshman level? It’s very cool,” Dolegala said.

“I’ve preparing every day like I will be the starter and you know it’s coaches call at the end of the day."

Sunday's game will take place at 5 p.m. at Mosaic Stadium.

"To have to move our game is a worst-case scenario for us and something we never want to have to do," Craig Reynolds, the president and CEO of the Roughriders, said in a press release. "We know that our fans often plan to attend Rider games weeks and months in advance and there can be a lot of travel and logistics involved in that decision. For that, we are truly sorry."

The Roughriders said no action is required for anyone who had tickets for the original July 23 game. The tickets will be automatically moved to July 24.

However Reynolds noted the club is working with fans on refunds and moving the tickets to another game. Fans are asked to contact the ticket office by phone or e-mail.

The club plans to have nearly all the same scheduled activities happening on Sunday.