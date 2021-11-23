Dollar Tree hikes prices 25 per cent. Most items will cost US$1.25
Dollar Tree will soon be US$1.25 tree. The company -- one of America's last remaining true dollar stores -- said Tuesday it will raise prices from $1 to $1.25 on the majority of its products by the first quarter of 2022.
-
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax policeA woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Truro, N.S. homicide case: Truro policePolice in Truro, N.S. say they have made an arrest in connection to the Troy Whidden homicide investigation.
-
Man attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man was hospitalized after he was attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street Tuesday evening.
-
Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends some servicesThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending some lab services at Rosthern Hospital due to renovations.
-
Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta, gusts carry potential for toppling tall vehicles, trailersEnvironment Canada has issued wind warnings in the southwest corner of the province and the mountain parks as gusts could reach upward of 110 km/h overnight and throughout Thursday and Friday.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonightTonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast.
-
Man critically injured in collision with LRTA man was seriously hurt in a crash with an Edmonton LRT Tuesday morning.
-
Over 6,700 COVID-19 vaccine appointments booked for Simcoe Muskoka kids in 24 hoursSimcoe Muskoka parents booked over 6,000 pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 in just one day.
-
Police release images of persons of interest in Ritchie homicidePolice hope the video and photos will help them identify and speak with a total of seven individuals.