Dollar Tree on Calgary Trail ordered to close after failing health inspection

The Dollar Tree store on Calgary Trail has been ordered to close by Alberta Health Services after an inspection found rodent feces and urine on shelving surfaces with food and consumer products and in the back storage area.

Additionally, the inspection found there was no hot water at the hand sink in the employee washroom; there was water leaking from the ceiling in aisles one and four; and there was debris and dust built up throughout the store, in storage areas, and in the employee eating area.

The order, dated Aug. 11, ordered the store to close immediately until the issues could be fixed.

The store is a food retail outlet, and as such is subject to the Public Health Act and the Alberta Food Regulation.