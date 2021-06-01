Dollar turns in $100K for London, Ont. man after Encore win

A London, Ont. man turned a one dollar Encore buy into a $100,000 win, according to the OLG.

For the win, Clifford Johnson matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in order in the March 23 Lotto Max draw.

The 73-year-old retiree told OLG officials he is a regular lottery player, but “I wasn’t adding Encore for a while but decided to start adding it – I’m very glad I did.”

Johnson reportedly waited until the day after discovering his win to tell his wife, saying “I was having a hard time coming to terms with it! I was in utter disbelief. My wife and I were quite taken aback.”

The couple haven't yet decided what to do with the windfall, but Johnson says, "I do know that it will be appreciated very much."

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.