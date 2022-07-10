Dollars stretch a little further at the Calgary Stampede this year
Family Day at the Calgary Stampede kicked off with a free breakfast and free admission to the park for all guests who got up bright and early on Sunday.
Visitors were allowed in free of charge up until 11 a.m.
The Stampede has said it wanted to bring value for all who wanted to experience The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth this year and Sunday’s discount isn’t the only deal to be had.
On Tuesday, adults and children will be welcomed to grounds for free between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with seniors, aged 65 and older, getting in for free all day for Community Day.
Kids’ Day will take place Wednesday with a free breakfast in the GMC Stadium Courtyard from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and a variety show that’s scheduled from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
With pandemic restrictions in place last year, Stampede saw a total of about half a million visitors.
On Saturday, more than 117,000 people clicked through the turnstiles, bringing the two-day total, along with Thursday’s Sneak-A-Peek, to more than 270,000.
The Stampede parade saw about 300,000 people attend.
The event runs from July 8 to 18.
