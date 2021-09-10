Domestic disturbance leads to weapons charges for Chatham-Kent man

A man allegedly threw a knife at Chatham-Kent police “narrowly missing an officer’s face” during an altercation after officers responded to a domestic incident.

Police say officers responded to the disturbance in the Chatham area Thursday afternoon where a man damaged a mirror in the home during a verbal argument with his wife.

Officers found the man in possession of a knife a short distance away from the home.

Police say the man was asked to dropped the knife, but when he did not comply a taser was deployed.

The man then threw the knife at police with the blade exposed, “narrowly missing an officer’s face,” police say.

Officers arrested and charged the 52-year-old man with mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

He was released pending a future court date later this month.