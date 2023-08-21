Domestic incident takes place on Hwy. 17

Two 24-year-old suspects from Sudbury have been charged following a domestic incident early Monday morning on a northern highway.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of a domestic assault shortly after midnight on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury, police said in a news release.

“Police located the vehicle and while speaking with the driver, it was determined that the driver had consumed an alcoholic beverage and was arrested for impaired driving,” the OPP said.

“The passenger had damaged the tires of the vehicle with an edged weapon.”

The driver was transported to the local detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation both individuals were arrested.

The driver is facing two impaired driving charges.

The passenger has been charged with mischief.

Both accused were released and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sudbury in September to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

The driver was also issued a 90-day administrative driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the names of both accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim,” police said.

This story comes less than a month after an Oshawa woman was abandoned on Highway 6 on Manitoulin Island following a domestic incident.