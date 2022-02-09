Dominion News closing in Winnipeg's downtown

A long-time staple in Winnipeg’s downtown is closing its doors after decades in business.

Dominion News, located at 262 Portage Avenue, confirmed its plans to close to CTV News on Wednesday.

The store located on Portage Avenue has offered a wide selection of magazines and other fares to downtown goers for years.

In a phone interview, owner Guy Paquette said the pandemic played a large role in the store going out of business.

"COVID-19 ran me out of town," he said. "Can't keep a business going when 80 per cent of downtown isn't around."

Paquette said the store's last day is Feb. 24.