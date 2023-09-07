Domtar shutdown like dealing ‘with a death,’ Espanola mayor says

As people in Espanola deal with the news that its largest employer – Domtar – is closing indefinitely, the town’s mayor says the first order of business is helping affected workers.

In all, 450 employees at the pulp and paper mill will be affected. Mayor Doug Gervais said Thursday that he found out during a call from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry on Wednesday morning.

Gervais, who said the news came as a complete surprise, said he was finally able to meet with Domtar company officials Thursday morning.

“They did get a hold of us today and we are very happy that they did,” he said.

“And we went through a few things with them, stuff that we really can't talk about too much because they still have to talk to their unions tomorrow.”

Gervais said he met with Domtar employees coming on and off shift Thursday morning to offer support. In his meeting with company officials, he said he asked about the possibility of selling the mill.

“At this time no they've indicated they have had a few people come in, but the offers weren't acceptable to their shareholders,” he said.

“So they said at this time it wasn't feasible to sell it.”

Right now, the mayor said the priority is supporting and getting help for employees, working with federal and provincial governments.

“Our biggest focus right now is on the employees,” Gervais said.

“Getting them into other jobs, getting them into programs where they can get other work. And also their families -- they are in shock. It's not different from a death or whatever there is a grieving portion.”

The mayor said the shutdown is a big blow to the community of 5,200 people, but he said he's optimistic moving forward.

“Thinking of different ways of bringing money into the community, different businesses,” he said.

“But we will make it through I believe so 100 per cent.”

On Thursday morning, the town raised a Unifor flag at town hall to show the 450 workers at Domtar it stands by them.