'Don't be a fawn-napper': Conservation officers warn public not to move 'abandoned' baby deer
The BC Conservation Officer Service is reminding the public not to disturb baby deer seen alone outside.
"They are very likely not abandoned," the BCCOS said in a Facebook post Saturday.
The service said it receives calls every year from "well-intentioned people trying to 'rescue' fawns they believe are orphaned." Unfortunately, interfering in such situations can cause more harm than good.
"We understand they are cute and appear defenceless, but please be assured it is common for (mother deer) to leave their fawns for hours at a time while they forage for food," the BCCOS said. "Moving a fawn can result in it not being able to reunite with its mother, thus greatly reducing its chances of survival."
In addition to being dangerous for the animal, "fawn-napping" is also illegal. People can be fined for unlawful possession of live wildlife if they attempt to take fawns into their care.
Anyone who is concerned that a baby deer may be injured or abandoned should call conservation officers at 877-952-7277, the BCCOS said.
