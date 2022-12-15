Don't be duped by 'boss scam' emails or texts, RCMP warns

Authorities are warning the public about a new online scam that involves phony emails or text messages designed to look like they're coming from a supervisor at work.

North Vancouver RCMP said the so-called "boss scam" came to their attention when a fraudster tried to target a civilian employee at the detachment.

"The employee received an email request from their supervisor requesting they purchase an Amazon gift card and provide them with the PIN," North Vancouver RCMP said in a news release.

"Fortunately, the employee recognized that this was a scam."

Perpetrators will search for supervisor names and emails on the internet, along with company details and other information they can use to disguise their messages, authorities said.

They will then either hack into an internal email account, set up a "spoof" email that looks similar, or send a text message that appears to come from a local cellphone when reaching out to employees.

North Vancouver RCMP shared a screenshot of one such email, which began with an apology: "I'm sorry I'm putting this to you. I'm currently in a meeting."

"I need you to purchase iTunes gift card 5 pieces - $100 each at the store? I would reimburse you when am through, let me know if you can help with that right now. Thanks," it reads.

Scammers frequently request gift cards because they are hard to trace, and lack the protections of other payment methods such as debit and credit cards.

North Vancouver RCMP said employees who receive unusual messages from a supervisor should reach out to the person using a different email address or phone number they trust. The RCMP also recommended that companies work with their IT department to set up security and spam filters, and set up email phishing training programs for workers.

Anyone who has been a victim of such a scam should report the incident to police, authorities said.