'Don’t berate the staff': Windsor businesses and patrons adopt vaccine certificates

Starting Wednesday, ‘non-essential’ businesses like restaurants, gyms, cinemas and sporting venues across the province are being asked to check proof of vaccination for all customers.

Managers at Cramdon’s Tap and Eatery in South Windsor rolled out their verification program and are prepared to ask customers for their certificate, coupled with matching government issued identification.

“When new rules come down and are in place, we roll with the punches and do what we can do keep the general safety of all our customers and guests at heart,” says Kristian Neill, the general manager at Cramdon’s.

The ownership group posted an open letter to patrons on their Facebook page, asking them to comply with the rules, indicating they have come down from the province and the restaurants have no choice but to comply — or close down.

Neill explains that on top of big fines for businesses, the restaurant’s liquor licence is also on the line — and that’s not something it can afford to lose.

”It’s not our decision to make, and we’re not discriminating against anyone,” says Neill, adding he stands by everyone’s rights to be vaccinated or remain unvaccinated.

“We’re just a business trying to keep our employees afloat,” he says. “Don’t berate the staff or make them feel less of a person. They’re just doing their jobs at the end of the day.”

Same thing goes for Refine Fitness in Walkerville, which started checking its patrons’ vaccine status this morning.

Owner Mike Bates says his clients are mostly getting personal training services, and by-and-large, expect the fitness centre to keep the health and safety of guests top of mind.

“I don’t believe we have any other choice in this matter to protect our clients and our staff,” Bates says. “I believe that the passport is the next step in what we have to do.”

Bates adds he also required all staff to get double-vaccinated, a decision which he says resulted in one of his valued employees getting let go.

“This is the reality, I think,” he says. “I’m not happy about it, but I don’t know what other choice we have.”

At least one Windsor resident planned ahead for the day, shrinking her full-page vaccine receipt down small enough to fit in her wallet, and took it to Staples to get laminated.

”Instead of showing the little thermal papers or the giant sheet you got from the pharmacy, it just made sense to have a little card available,” says Jenifer Ahlberg, whose husband took it for a test run at a Tim Horton’s Wednesday morning.

“Life favours the prepared and this was a turnaround for most, but it took 15 minutes to do,” she says. “You print it at home, bring it to Staples and five minutes later, you have two cards.”

Premier Doug Ford — who was initially against the idea of vaccine certification to enter non-essential businesses — says he recognizes some people don’t like the process, but says it’s necessary right now.

“I truly believe that this tool, these certificates, they’re the best chance we have to get through these coming months without moving backwards,” Premier Ford says.

The province has indicated it will shift to a QR code, app based process by Oct. 22.

Although Premier Ford wasn’t able to provide a certain date for when the certification process will be phased out, he says it’s a “temporary and exceptional measure.”

“We will only use these certificates as long as they’re needed, and not one minute longer,” Ford says.