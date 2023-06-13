Don’t blame us for hospital eyesore, Sudbury festival says in a statement

The people behind Sudbury’s Up Here festival are reminding residents that the mural painted on the former hospital in 2019 was supposed to be a swan song for the building, not a long-term fixture.

In a statement Tuesday, festival officials said when they completed the massive mural on the former St. Joseph’s Hospial, the idea was the building was being demolished within a year.

“We wanted to bid a vibrant and colourful farewell to this historic landmark by turning it into a bold piece of contemporary art — an endeavour that would leave a lasting — albeit a tiny bit, very slightly, barely even noticeably controversial — impression on the Canadian artistic landscape,” the statement said.

“Today … we find ourselves as disheartened as everyone by the lack of progress on the part of the property owners. We yearn for the old hospital to undergo a metamorphosis, to be revitalized and reintegrated into the fabric of our community. We agree with Mayor (Paul) Lefebvre’s urgent desire to repurpose the building.”

The 80,000-square-foot mural was completed by street artist RISK in summer 2019. While divisive even at time it was completed, the mural has since deteriorated, with the bright colours gradually blending in. The fact it is located in a prominent spot on the shores of Ramsey Lake has made it an especially visible source of frustration for many residents.

Now owned by Panoramic Properties, the original plan was to convert the building into high-end condos. The company received approvals for its plans after a lengthy planning process, but by that time market conditions changed and the condo plan was shelved.

Messages to Panoramic seeking comment for this story have not yet been returned.

Last week, Lefebvre told a seniors group in a meeting that dealing with the former hospital is a priority. He said after he was elected, he met with Panoramic president Angelo Butera to find out what their plans are.

“First of all, it has to come down,” Lefebvre said.

“So I am optimistic, however, that something will happen. That being said, I am also a realist ... If it doesn't happen soon, the city needs to move and do something.”

The mayor promised there would be action on the hospital during his term.

“And you can quote me on that,” Lefebvre said.

For its part, Up Here said the site should become “a dynamic hub of creativity and cultural expression.”

“Regrettably, the delay in the building's evolution has left many of us frustrated and disenchanted,” the statement said.

“We implore Panoramic Properties to honour their obligation and swiftly undertake the necessary steps to fulfil the collective vision we hold for this cherished property.”

Up Here declined a request from CTV News for an interview on their statement.

With files from Ian Campbell