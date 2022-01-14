'Don't cut your life short for your sport:' Huts hit the ice as OPP cautions anglers, sledders

Huts are hitting the ice on Lake Simcoe as police caution anglers and snowmobilers to be wary.

"Ice thickness can vary greatly from the shore," said OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt via a Twitter video posted on Wednesday.

Provincial police report 40 per cent of deaths among snowmobilers happen on frozen waterways.

"A grim reminder that travelling on frozen lakes and rivers is consistently unsafe year after year," OPP stated in a release.

On Thursday, Lake Simcoe Region Ice Conditions reported that the north end and main section still have open water and would need several days of cold to "lock it up."

It also noted pressure cracks on the west shore "hampering access to the lake."

A live stream of Lake Simcoe at Big Bay Point is available here, which shows a large area of open water from its vantage point.

"You need to be very careful and be properly safety equipped to venture out," the Lake Simcoe Region Ice Conditions posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

Being prepared is a sentiment police echo.

"When people see other people on the ice, it doesn't necessarily mean the ice is safe and can support your weight," an officer with the OPP's central region safety team said. "Have a floater suit if you can, have ice picks."

Police added that anyone who ventures onto the ice should be prepared to self-rescue or possibly help someone in need.

"Please be careful out there. We want you to have fun, but please don't cut your life short for your sport," Schmidt stated.