‘Don’t drive, it’s very simple’: Police issue warning ahead of holiday party season

Police across the region are renewing their call for people to find a safe way home after a recent rash of drivers were charged with being under the influence while operating a vehicle.

Essex County OPP say four people between the ages of 39 and 70 years old were charged with impaired driving this past weekend, noting RIDE programs will continue to take place at any given time this holiday season.

“We see a lot more get-togethers usually around the holidays and that's why we focus our festive RIDE campaign from November to January,” OPP Const. Steven Duguay said.

On Monday, West Region OPP indicated that 151 drivers had their licences suspended for 90 days, along with a seven-day vehicle impoundment and a court date since the festive RIDE campaign began last month.

“If you're going to be drinking, taking drugs, don't drive. It's very simple,” said Derek Rogers, Regional Media Relations Coordinator for the OPP West Region.

“Have those plans to get a designated driver, Uber, taxi, whatever the plan happens to be,” Rogers said. “But do not drink and drive.”

“The funny thing is we're talking about festive RIDE, but really, this is a message that resonates all year round.”

According to Rogers, there have been 53 traffic fatalities on OPP-patrolled roads across Ontario due to impaired driving this year, compared to 28 in the Western Region.

Rogers noted that the number of charges issued so far this year is up slightly compared to a year ago.

“It is higher but not by a large percentage and by no means is that any kind of a comfort,” Rogers said. “There are still a lot of people being charged with impaired driving. We are fairly close to our five year average this year. But again, that is cold comfort when you consider that many people are out there drinking and driving when they know they shouldn't be.”

Meantime, Windsor police say their traffic enforcement unit continues to conduct festive RIDE programs of their own with officers screening between 400 and 500 vehicles during the last two weekends.

Const. Bianca Jackson told CTV News that 18 approved screening devices were issued along with three licence suspensions.

“Arrange a ride home, make sure you're not drinking and driving. Get an Uber, get a cab or just spend the night. Sometimes that's better than taking the chance out on the roads,” Jackson said.

Jackson noted that 100 enforcement actions were also taken for speeding, stunt driving, running stop signs and red lights during the recent ride programs.

“We want everybody to go out, have a great time but also we want you to arrive home safe and sound,” she said.

A newer option for Windsor and Essex County residents to get home safe is by making arrangements with Call Shotgun Designated Driver Service.

“We're an option for getting yourself home besides Uber, Vets Cab. We certainly don't want to impede on their business. We want to add to that,” said owner Keith Wilson.

“We send out two drivers. One of the drivers jumps in to the car with you. We have to have you in the car with us, otherwise we won't do it. And then the other driver follows behind and picks up the driver and carries them on to the next ride.”

Wilson noted with holiday party season here, there’s no reason for people to risk their lives and the lives of others with impaired driving.

“We're getting drunk people home. We're getting anybody home,” he said. “It doesn't even have to be drunk. I mean, we've taken people home that have had eye surgery and can't drive.”

“It's that time of year where people are doing Christmas parties and there's going to be more people out on the road that are there risking it and there's no need for it.”

“We would like to remind the public about including a 'safe ride' as part of their to-do lists this upcoming holiday season,” said MADD Windsor & Essex County Community Leader, Chaouku Hamka.

“Please arrange for a safe ride home before you take the first sip or first toke,” Hamka said. “It is vital to make safe decisions before we drink alcohol or indulge in drugs', specifically cannabis.”

Hamka added, “Driving high is just as illegal and dangerous as driving drunk. Throw away the myth that cannabis does not impair you - it does!”

MADD Windsor & Essex County say this holiday season: