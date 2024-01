'Don’t even get out there and shovel it:' GTA under travel advisory but snow won't stick around for long

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Toronto and much of southern Ontario amid heavy snowfall in the region.

The advisory was issued for most of the GTHA, including Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Pickering, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Burlington, Oakville, Halton Hills, Milton, and Hamilton.

Total accumulations of five to 10 centimetres are possible Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

“The snow, at times heavy, will continue through the day before tapering to periods of light snow this evening,” the national weather agency said.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.”

At peak times, affected areas could see snowfall rates of one to two centimetres per hour, Environment Canada added.

The city could see between four and eight centimetres of snowfall today.

Russell Baker, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, said crews have a “robust” and “dynamic” snow and ice response plan that adapts with the weather conditions.

“City crews are ready for whatever snowfall there is, or rain, or other conditions that we might be seeing throughout the day. And it will really focus on salting and plowing roads, sidewalks, and of course walkways as well,” Baker told CP24.

“City crews are monitoring the weather 24 hours a day. They have an active response plan.”

The city begins salting as soon as snow begins to accumulate on the roads and snow plows will hit expressways after 2.5 centimetres of accumulation. Major roads will be plowed after five centimetres of accumulation and the threshold for local roads is eight centimetres.

“Those who are on the road, please give the salters and plows a safe distance to do their work,” Baker added.

“We know that when the roads are a bit messier, it can take folks longer to get from spot to spot so pack some patience.”

Today's snowfall comes ahead of milder temperatures that are expected to arrive later this week. A daytime high of 4 C is in the forecast for Toronto on Wednesday, along with 8 C on Thursday, and 7 C on Friday.

The city will see a return to more seasonable temperatures on Sunday.