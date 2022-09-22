'Don't even remember anymore': Puljujarvi trying to move on from rough end to his season

An injury wasn't to blame for Jesse Puljujarvi's struggles at the end of last season, the Edmonton Oilers winger made clear at training camp Thursday.

"No, I think I was in good shape. There was no excuses about that," Puljujarvi told reporters.

The fourth-overall pick in 2016 started the year with 10 goals and 13 assists in 29 games. After December, he ended it with four goals and nine assists in 36 games.

"I don't even remember anymore," Puljujarvi said at one point about the decline.

His general manager had plenty to say about the 24-year-old's game when he met with reporters Wednesday.

"Last year he got off to a great start with the first 10, 15, 20 games and then he kinda hit the wall. And then I think he lost his confidence, then we had a coaching change and his role changed," Ken Holland said.

The GM added that "Jesse is in that competition" for playing time as training camp begins.

Puljujarvi started last year on a top line playing about 17 minutes a night. His playing time declined through the year, to just 10 minutes a game in the playoffs where recording three points in 16 games.

After signing a one-year contract with the Oilers worth $3 million in July, Puljujarvi agreed with a reporter that "it's time" to "establish" himself in the NHL.

"(I will) try to be a more confident player…You need confidence every day, every play. So yeah, I try to be a tough guy and play with confidence, that's big stuff," Puljujarvi said.

NHL insiders have speculated that the Oilers may trade the man that some fans call the "Bison King" before the season to clear up salary cap space, and Holland didn't deny that possibility.

Puljujarvi didn't address a potential trade but said he will "try to be a good teammate" this year. He skated on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman on Thursday.

“What I saw today and what I saw during the captain’s skates was a highly motivated player who put in a lot of work over time and he’s anxious to show what he can do,” head coach Jay Woodcroft said about Puljujarvi.

The Oilers' regular season starts at Rogers Place on Oct. 12 against the Vancouver Canucks.