Don't fall for gift card scam: Better Business Bureau warns holiday shoppers

There's a new scam that shoppers should be aware of this holiday season, according to the Better Business Bureau of Mainland B.C.

In a news release Tuesday, the BBB issued a warning about fake barcode stickers that are popping up on gift cards across the country.

The scammer places the barcode sticker on top of the original barcode, so that when customers buy a gift card — they are actually loading a completely separate gift card that the scammer has all the information for.

"For example, the barcode for a $100 liquor store gift card would be placed on top of a barcode for a $100 Playstation store gift card instead," the BBB said in the release. "If you don't catch the con during checkout, you end up activating their card instead of yours."

The BBB added that scammers are taking empty gift cards home with them and then reprinting their barcodes to stick on to another gift card in the store.

"Scammers are always evolving their tactics," said BBB president and CEO Simone Lis.

The BBB is providing holiday shoppers with tips in order to prevent them from becoming victims of this scam. They include:

Knowing who you are buying from. Little-known websites advertise gift cards for popular retailers at steep discounts, but these websites might be using these offers to steal payment card numbers or other personal information. The BBB recommends going directly to the merchant to purchase a gift card;

Avoiding third-party websites that offer to check your gift card's balance. According to BBB Scam Tracker reports, some websites that claim to check your gift card balance are really a way to steal money off your card. It's best practice to go to the store itself to confirm the remaining balance if you can;

Being wary of the value of your card, especially if you’re buying it from a small company. When a store goes out of business, gift cards do too, the BBB said;

Registering your gift card. If the retailer allows the option to register the gift card, take full advantage of the service. This makes it easier to protect the balance, and that way you can report it sooner and potentially end up saving the money that is stored on the card;

Buying a physical gift card? Take a closer look. Thieves are known to remove gift cards from the display rack and record the numbers associated with that card. Before purchasing a gift card, look carefully at the packaging for any tears, wrinkles, or other indications of tampering, and see if the PIN is exposed.

Anyone who thinks they've been the victim of a scam should contact their local police department and report it on BBB.org/scamtracker.