Since stores began shutting down nearly a year ago, many Canadians have turned to online shopping to safely order their items - but according to one survey people are concerned about their digital safety.

According to a report by Moneris, the pandemic has caused an rise in digital transactions, which creates more opportunities for fraudsters.

Moneris said that 38 per cent of Canadians surveyed have experienced potential fraud or engaged in behaviour that could expose them to fraud.

In addition, Moneris claims 23 per cent of Canadians surveyed reported that they have provided a credit card number over the phone to a store or restaurant, a high risk activity for both consumer and the business according to Moneris.

“Canadians are eager to support local businesses impacted by pandemic restrictions, but often unknowingly put themselves and the business at greater risk for fraud by paying over the phone,” Brain Prentice, chief risk officer with Moneris, said in the release.

Despite the rise in online shopping, Moneris said that Canadians are still wary of it with a reported 69 per cent feeling that online shopping leads to more fraud, and 60 per cent saying they feel safer shopping at a physical location.

Not everyone is receiving the goods they ordered online according to Moneris, with 14 per cent of Canadians surveyed not receiving the item they ordered while online shopping.