Don't go to Moncton, Saint John ERs if your injuries aren't life-threatening: Horizon Health

Horizon Health is asking people not to visit the emergency rooms at two hospitals in New Brunswick this weekend, unless their medical needs are life-threatening.

The health network says The Moncton Hospital and Saint John Regional Hospital are both experiencing “critical shortages of nursing staff” from Friday to Sunday.

As a result, the health network says the hospitals don’t have the capacity to triage and care for patients whose medical needs are not life-threatening.

During a news conference Friday morning, Horizon Health’s CEO and interim president, Margaret Melanson, said a combination of staffing levels, vacation time, and COVID-19 absences are to blame for the issues at the ERs.

"This weekend … we certainly have staff who we are trying to allow to take their well-earned vacation period, we do have the music concert in Dieppe, and as well, we do have some staff who are ill with COVID," said Melanson. "So, it was really the combination of factors that was bringing this forward this weekend in a greater urgency than what we have seen previously."

Melanson says, if staff between the province's two health authorities are capable and willing to move between the two hospitals to help fill positions, that is something that could easily be provided.

"We do have union contracts, however, and so at this point in time, we could not force staff to move between those two facilities," she said. "However, if the staff is willing to do so, it is always an option and it has been an option."

Horizon Health says The Moncton Hospital is the province’s Level 2 designated trauma centre and the Saint John hospital is the province’s Level 1 designated trauma centre. This means the two facilities must reserve their resources to care for patients who have critical medical needs, including those who have experienced serious injuries, heart attacks, strokes and difficulty breathing.

“We recognize the seriousness of this situation and the difficulties it may bring to Moncton and Saint John area residents, as well as to our staff and physicians,” said Melanson.

“We are providing on-site support to our staff and physicians who will be providing care to patients with critical injuries or illnesses over the weekend and are thankful for their dedication to their patients.”

Horizon Health says it continues to face "immense pressures" related to staffing shortages-- an issue facing many hospitals across Canada.

"We continue to look at all options to prioritize the delivery of safe and quality care for patients while creating a safe and quality work environment for our staff and physicians," said Kris McDavid, the media relations for Horizon Health, in a news release.

Patients with non-urgent medical needs are encouraged to visit sowhywait.ca for other health-care options, evisitnb.ca for information about virtual care, or an emergency room at a community hospital.

Sackville Memorial Hospital (40 minutes,from TMH) is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sussex Health Centre (50 minutes from each TMH and SJRH) is open 24/7.

St. Joseph’s Hospital Urgent Care Centre in Saint John (10 minutes from SJRH) is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Charlotte County Hospital in St. Stephen (1 hours and 15 minutes from SJRH) is open 24/7.

COUNTRY FEST EXPECTED TO ATTRACT THOUSANDS TO AREA

A weekend-long country festival in Dieppe, N.B., is expected to bring about 20,000 spectators to the area. New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch says it's a factor that is concerning.

"That's going to increase the risk of the number of people in the area. So, I think it's prudent to let people know that, again, the service is available for emergency situations, but I think it's part of addressing the crisis and trying to stabilize the health-care system."

Some concert goes say they're also worried about the ER closures.

"With the amount of alcohol that's going to be served in here, the amount of people, and the lack of service at the hospital, I think it's horrible," said Jessy Perron, who is attending the country concert this weekend.

"Anytime there's alcohol involved, you're always putting that risk and that concern out there," said another concertgoer, Adam Beal. "And the lack of service at the hospital, I think it's horrible."

The head of The Moncton Hospital emergency room said ER staff are very familiar with being in stressful, under-staffed environments.

"That's built in a certain degree of resiliency that we perhaps wouldn't see in other sectors of our community," said Dr. Serge Melanson, an emergency room physician at The Moncton Hospital.

"With that being said, resilience does have its limits and some people unfortunately on our team have reached those limits and others have not as of yet."

The Vitalité Health Network is also experiencing staff shortages, but both networks are working collaboratively to make sure all patients have access to urgent care when they need it.