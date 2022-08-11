'Don't know if I can trust promoters anymore': Ever After ticket purchasers await information

A Kitchener woman who purchased tickets in 2019 to the Ever After Music Festival that was cancelled last week is seeking legal advice for her and others that did the same.

“I’m not stopping. I'm still going to proceed and hopefully get the 10,000 ticket holders what they deserve,” Moon Newhook said.

Newhook has been waiting for answers from the Festival organizers since the event was cancelled. She purchased three VIP tickets in 2019 and was told to hold onto them as they would roll into 2022. She was told on Friday that she will be given options within a week.

She still has not heard anything.

“Everything's up in the air right now. I don't know,” Newhook said.

Newhook and her daughter started going to the festival in 2016 and returned each year they could. Now, she said she is unsure if she will go to other festivals in the future.

“I love concerts. I really do. But I don't know if I can trust promoters anymore, especially with big events,” Newhook said. “I’m going to do a little bit more investigation before I go to more concerts. Just to see if there's any refunds, or if anything happens, maybe we'll cover our butts that way.”

Tuan Nguyen also purchased over $500 worth of tickets back in 2019.

He has since tried to get the money back from his credit card company; but was told it has been too long.

“Because the charges were older than 540 days, they couldn’t do anything about it,” Nguyen said.

Nguyen said despite the setback, he still plans to go to music festivals in the future.

“It was always a good time. It’s not so much about the festival, it’s more or less the people and the environment when you’re there,” Nguyen said.

CTV News has learned the company that ran the festival until this year - Beyond OZ Productions - filed for bankruptcy last December.

According to its website, Unity Travel took over as the festival's “primary platform" this year.

Some ticket purchasers also reported receiving emails from a company called Showpass on Thursday, indicating their tickets are ready for the festival this weekend, despite the festival being cancelled.

CTV News reached out to Showpass for more information as well as Unity Travel but did not hear back.