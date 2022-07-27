Don't leave your keys inside your car, Sudbury police say, as vehicle thefts spike

Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday that not enough people are taking advantage of the best way to prevent car theft: not leaving your keys inside.

In a tweet, police said they have received 19 calls about car thefts since July 1 in the city.

"In over half of these incidents, the keys have been left inside," police said. "Often, theft of motor vehicle is a crime of opportunity."

They encourage residents to review these tips on how to prevent vehicle theft.

"In Sudbury, vehicle theft often involves amateur thieves who take advantage of an opportunity by grabbing the first vehicle they can find that’s been left unsecured," police said.

Simple measures such as not leaving your car running while you run errands and not leaving valuables inside can prevent the troubles that come with being robbed, police added.

To report a stolen vehicle, call 705-675-9171. In an emergency or crime in progress, call 911.