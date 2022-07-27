Don't leave your keys inside your car, Sudbury police say, as vehicle thefts spike
Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday that not enough people are taking advantage of the best way to prevent car theft: not leaving your keys inside.
In a tweet, police said they have received 19 calls about car thefts since July 1 in the city.
"In over half of these incidents, the keys have been left inside," police said. "Often, theft of motor vehicle is a crime of opportunity."
They encourage residents to review these tips on how to prevent vehicle theft.
"In Sudbury, vehicle theft often involves amateur thieves who take advantage of an opportunity by grabbing the first vehicle they can find that’s been left unsecured," police said.
Simple measures such as not leaving your car running while you run errands and not leaving valuables inside can prevent the troubles that come with being robbed, police added.
To report a stolen vehicle, call 705-675-9171. In an emergency or crime in progress, call 911.
-
Work set to begin on replacing Newfoundland's rodent-infested, 19th-century jailThe Newfoundland and Labrador government says a company has been selected to prepare the land where a replacement for its crumbling, 1850s-era jail will be built.
-
Calgarians take precautions as heat warning blankets southern AlbertaCalgarians are doing everything they can to cool off as an Environment Canada heat warning covers most of southern Alberta with temperatures climbing to the high 20s to low 30s for the next few days.
-
78-year-old woman struck, killed by suspected impaired driver in Vancouver's West EndA 78-year-old woman is dead and a 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving impaired after a collision in Vancouver's West End Tuesday night.
-
Why the best paddle athletes in the world will soon be in DartmouthAfter winning gold at the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Katie Vincent knows what it takes to be the best.
-
P.F. Chang's opens restaurant in EdmontonA popular American restaurant chain has opened a location in Edmonton.
-
Drum circle participants 'obstructed and harassed' lifeguards on Vancouver beach, park board saysLifeguards have stopped patrolling a Vancouver beach on Tuesday nights because the crowd at a weekly drum circle has become unmanageable and unsafe, according to the park board.
-
2 dead in crash near Prince AlbertThe drivers of two pickup trucks are dead after they crashed on Highway 11 south of MacDowall, according to RCMP.
-
For the first time ever roadside garbage pick up comes to First Nations near TofinoThere are currently six large containers placed throughout the First Nation communities, which residents can use to dispose of their household waste. This means that there is no waste separation.
-