Don't let the fur fool you: Frigid temperatures are dangerous for pets

As Waterloo Region deals with frigid temperatures, the Humane Society of Kitchener-Waterloo and Stratford-Perth is reminding pet owners to protect their animals from the cold.

“If we’re too cold to be outside, than it’s probably too cold for your pet as well,” said Calla James of the local Humane Society.

The organization said before bringing your pet outside, it’s best to bundle them up in a jacket and booties, and to only keep them outside in short bursts.

If a pet is exposed to the cold for too long, it can lead to frost bite.

Ontario Provincial Police are also urging pet owners to never leave an animal in a cold vehicle unattended, as it could have deadly consequences for your pet.

Cars hold in the cold, acting like refrigerators, which could cause your pet to freeze to death.

“If your pet starts to get too cold, you’re going to notice things like body shivering," James said. "They’re going to be holding their paws up. Especially when we have really cold temperatures and snow, you might also see snowballs bunch in their paws and that could be painful.”

The Humane Society said there are others way to entertain your four-legged friends indoors, such as providing mental stimulation games for your pet.