'Don’t panic': Essex pharmacist says options available amid medicine shortages

Some parents might have started to panic when they heard children’s pain and fever medication might require a prescription due to shortages — but a pharmacist in Essex says don’t worry just yet.

“There’s no need to panic,” says Dina Daheen-Pich, who spends her days behind the Pharmasave counter in Essex.

She says the Ontario Pharmacists Association sent out a memo Wednesday night to clarify that prescriptions are not required across the board , but Daheen-Pich adds supply has been growing noticeably thinner in recent weeks.

“Because we’re a smaller pharmacy, we have some left. Some of the bigger pharmacies, a lot of them seem to run out quicker and now when we go to order there’s nothing available,” she says.

Daheen-Pich adds, “We did actually see that we’re going to be able to get some stock bottles that we can keep [behind the counter] and give people if needed in a few days time.”

She says factors like the approaching flu and back-to-school seasons could be playing into limited supplies being snatched up, or more kids might be getting sick right now.

Even if you were to need acetaminophen or ibuprofen for your kid and your local pharmacy is sold out, she says there are options. These include smaller doses of adult products or other alternatives like chewable tablets or suppositories.

“Just don’t panic and if you need any questions answered just call the pharmacist and ask,” says Daheen-Pich.