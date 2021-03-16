Waterloo Region's medical officer of health is urging people to celebrate St. Patrick's Day virtually this year, rather than partying with people outside of their household.

"To protect your friends, your family, and your community, I am advising all residents, to avoid all social gatherings with anyone whom you do not live with," a message from Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang on the region's website said in part.

In the message, she reminded people COVID-19 can spread easily when people have close contact with others.

"The infectious period for COVID-19 begins 48 hours before you develop symptoms or 48 hours before you were tested if you had no symptoms when you were tested," she said. "What this means is that you can unknowingly spread COVID-19 before you know you have COVID-19. This is why it is essential that we all continue to practice public health measures."

In non-pandemic years, thousands of people flock to Ezra Avenue in Waterloo for an unsanctioned street party. In 2019, an estimated 33,000 people came out for the day.

Edward Hayfron, who goes to Wilfrid Laurier University, came to Ezra Avenue in 2019. He said he doesn't expect any crowds on Wednesday.

"I think people will spend time with their roommates, maybe they'll party with their roommates," he said. "But, I don't think anybody is going to flood the streets of Ezra like prior years."

Nicole Papke, Waterloo's director of municipal enforcement services, said they're not putting up fencing or Porta Potties and are expecting people to cooperate.

"We are prepared for any outcome," she said. "However, the preparations leading up to the event were a little different in anticipation the students would be adhering to the public health guidelines."

Last year, planning and policing the event case around $160,000. In the end, there were more police officers than students on Ezra Avenue in 2020.

The region is in the red "control" tier, meaning five people can gather indoors and 25 outdoors.

"It has been a challenging year and I am very appreciative of all the efforts students have been making to protect yourself, your friends, fellow students, and Waterloo Region as well," Dr. Wang's message said. "Spring is around the corner and while there is much to celebrate we must continue practicing public health measures."

In a news release, Wilfrid Laurier University said students should follow public health guidelines on St. Patrick's Day.

“Throughout the pandemic, Laurier students have demonstrated that they are engaged and responsible citizens,” said Ivan Joseph, VP of Student Affairs, in the release. “The health risks of COVID remain very real, and our family members, friends, and neighbours are counting on you to make smart choices."

The university's release said anyone not following the rules could face fines ranging from $750 for participants to $10,000 for hosts and organizers from local bylaw enforcement.

"Students have received messages from Laurier staff, student leaders, and public health experts reminding them to follow public health guidelines to keep themselves, their families, and the community safe," a statement from WLU said in part.

