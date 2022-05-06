'Don’t procrastinate, get your orders in': K-W flower shops gear up for Mother’s Day

With Mother’s Day only a couple of days away, some Waterloo region flower shops are urging people to get their orders in before time runs out.

Camerons Flower Shop in Kitchener welcomes more than 200 walk-ins per day during Mother’s Day weekend, a 75 per cent increase from what they see through the rest of the year.

“Mother’s Day weekend is our busiest time of the year,” Camerons Flower Shop owner Linda Nelson told CTV News. “Busy right from, I would say last Saturday [though this week].”

Nelson said every order is being fulfilled on schedule, but says delayed shipments, rising supply costs, and extreme weather where some of her product grows have made it more challenging to get shipments in and orders out.

“Lots of problems from California and a lot of our imported stuff from there, because of the fires, because of the droughts,” Nelson said. “One week it’s one thing, the next week it’s something else.”

As of Friday afternoon, the shop is still accepting orders for Friday and Sunday with Saturday purchases fully booked.

Don’t leave your orders, don’t procrastinate, get your orders in for sure. We take so many orders and once we’re full, we’re full,” Nelson explained.

The shop hopes to fulfill as many orders as possible until around 10 a.m. Sunday, which is their deadline for final delivery on Mother’s Day.