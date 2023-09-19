Don't put away the umbrella! Cloudy, rainy day ahead
A cloudy, rainy day in store for the capital Tuesday, with winds expected to gust to 40 km/h.
According to Environment Canada, the forecast calls for a few showers that could wrap up this morning, making way for clouds. Winds will come from the northwest gusting 20-40 km/h. The high will be 18 C.
Tonight, fog is expected to roll in around midnight, the low will be 5 C.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mainly sunny day and a high of 20 C.
Thursday will be sunny and a high of 22 C.
-
Most of Nova Scotia's lobster fleet well-suited to go electric: studyAn environmental group has concluded that about 2,300 lobster boats operating off Nova Scotia are suitable candidates to switch from diesel to electric motors.
-
Don't wear your uniforms, OC Transpo union tells drivers amid protest against managementThe head of the union representing OC Transpo drivers is asking them not to wear their uniforms until further notice as a protest against "the style of management OC Transpo is currently under."
-
Vintage gumball machine stolen in Guelph break-inPolice are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Guelph business and stole a vintage gumball machine full of expired candy.
-
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridgeWaterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
-
30 speeders caught in Regna school zone in 4 hours, police sayWith the new school year well underway, Regina's traffic police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones.
-
CNE boasts record attendance in 2023The Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) has announced that 2023 was its most-attended year ever in operation.
-
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition lawFinance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
-
Female critically injured in Pickering crash to be airlifted to hospital: policeA crash in Pickering has left a female with life-threatening injuries, Durham Regional Police say.
-
Toronto ombudsman probing city's decision to block asylum seekers from overflowing shelter systemToronto’s ombudsman says he is launching an investigation into the city’s decision to deny shelter access to refugee claimants and asylum seekers this past spring.